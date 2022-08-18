UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi Forbids Imran Khan's Visit To Flood-hit Areas: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Bushra Bibi forbids Imran Khan's visit to flood-hit areas: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took a dig at Imran Khan for cancelling his visit to Karachi yet again due to rain forecast, saying it was the 'Islamic touch' which in fact forbade his visit to the flood-hit areas.

The minister, in a tweet, lashed out at Imran Khan for doing politics at almost everything, including COVID-19, Medina state, accountability, and flood affected people.

"He (Imran) can visit every place of the country to spread chaos and anarchy, but not visiting the flood-hit areas to meet the affected people because Bushra Bibi has barred him due to 'Islamic touch'," she added to his tweet.

