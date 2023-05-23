UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi Gets Interim Bail Till May 31, In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Bushra Bibi gets interim bail till May 31, in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi till May 31, in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting her till the next date. The court also served notices to the bureau and sought case records from the investigation officer.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict on the bail petition of Bushra Bibi who appeared before the court along with her husband former prime minister Imran Khan amid foolproof security arrangements in place.

At the outset of the hearing, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Khawaja Harris adopted the stance that his client had received no any notice from the anti-graft watchdog in the aforesaid case.

He said that there was a risk of the arrest of Bushra Bibi by the NAB and prayed the court to grant her an interim bail.

After hearing arguments, the court accepted the interim bail of the petitioner till May 31 and also served notices to the NAB for an answer.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had previously granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23, and instructed her to approach the relevant forum during the said time period.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi with regard to the Al-Qadir Trust scandal worth Rs190 million Pounds.

The bureau had turned the inquiry into the investigation later on.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Scandal Wife May From Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

11 minutes ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits politics

29 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

41 minutes ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

2 hours ago
 Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.