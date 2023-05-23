Bushra Bibi gets interim bail till May 31, in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi till May 31, in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting her till the next date. The court also served notices to the bureau and sought case records from the investigation officer.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict on the bail petition of Bushra Bibi who appeared before the court along with her husband former prime minister Imran Khan amid foolproof security arrangements in place.

At the outset of the hearing, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Khawaja Harris adopted the stance that his client had received no any notice from the anti-graft watchdog in the aforesaid case.

He said that there was a risk of the arrest of Bushra Bibi by the NAB and prayed the court to grant her an interim bail.

After hearing arguments, the court accepted the interim bail of the petitioner till May 31 and also served notices to the NAB for an answer.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had previously granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23, and instructed her to approach the relevant forum during the said time period.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi with regard to the Al-Qadir Trust scandal worth Rs190 million Pounds.

The bureau had turned the inquiry into the investigation later on.