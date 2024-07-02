Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Granted Bail In £190 Million Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

The two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, announces the reserved verdict and orders the authorities to release Khan on a surety bond of Rs1 million.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News July 2nd, 2024) A National Accountability Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case.

Special Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich approved her interim bail plea.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of three witnesses and summoned additional witnesses for the next hearing, which was adjourned until July 5.

In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Imran Khan in the same £190 million NCA case.

The two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, announced the reserved verdict and ordered the authorities to release Khan on a surety bond of Rs1 million.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for allegedly acquiring hundreds of canals of land for the Al-Qadir University Trust, which purportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national treasury.

According to the charges, the accused allegedly misappropriated Rs50 billion, equivalent to £190 million at the time, sent by the UK's National Crime Agency to the government.

In December 2023, NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan, his wife, and seven others in connection with the Al-Qadir University project. The PTI leader registered the Al-Qadir University Trust on December 26, 2019.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Wife Same United Kingdom Muhammad Ali May July December 2019 Islamabad High Court Government Billion Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

22 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan