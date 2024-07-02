Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News July 2nd, 2024) A National Accountability Court on Tuesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case.

Special Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich approved her interim bail plea.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of three witnesses and summoned additional witnesses for the next hearing, which was adjourned until July 5.

In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Imran Khan in the same £190 million NCA case.

The two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, announced the reserved verdict and ordered the authorities to release Khan on a surety bond of Rs1 million.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for allegedly acquiring hundreds of canals of land for the Al-Qadir University Trust, which purportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national treasury.

According to the charges, the accused allegedly misappropriated Rs50 billion, equivalent to £190 million at the time, sent by the UK's National Crime Agency to the government.

In December 2023, NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan, his wife, and seven others in connection with the Al-Qadir University project. The PTI leader registered the Al-Qadir University Trust on December 26, 2019.