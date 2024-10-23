Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

(@Abdulla99267510)

FIA while responding to question raised by court says Imran Khan was made an accused in this case because of holding public office

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana two case.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan passed the order on the bail of Bushra Bibi and directed her to deposit Rs1 million as surety bond.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing of Bushra Bibi's bail request in the Toshakhana-2 case.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that if given the opportunity, one should visit Azerbaijan, where there is a museum that displays gifts received by presidents from around the world, along with their photographs. He noted seeing a photo of Benazir Bhutto there, but unfortunately did not see any other notable figures.

The FIA prosecutor argued that gifts received by the state must be submitted and declared, and these gifts remain state property until legally purchased. State-owned gifts cannot be kept prior to their purchase.

Justice Aurangzeb questioned why the founder of PTI was made an accused if Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts.

FIA prosecutor Umair Majid responded that this was because the founder of PTI was a public office holder.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that this case is similar to that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, where a husband was held responsible for his wife's actions. He said that the British Prime Minister also took gifts home, and when questioned, he claimed he followed the rules.

The judge added that while rules are important, one's stature also matters, and he inquired what would happen if the Bulgarian set were returned now.

The prosecutor replied that while the NAB law allowed for plea bargains, there is no such provision in this law.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the investigating officer if he had conducted any investigation since the case was transferred.

The FIA investigating officer replied that he had not needed to.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb thanked him.

After hearing both sides, Justice Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi.