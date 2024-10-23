Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Granted Bail In Toshakhana Two Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 12:48 PM

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

FIA while responding to question raised by court says Imran Khan was made an accused in this case because of holding public office

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana two case.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan passed the order on the bail of Bushra Bibi and directed her to deposit Rs1 million as surety bond.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing of Bushra Bibi's bail request in the Toshakhana-2 case.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that if given the opportunity, one should visit Azerbaijan, where there is a museum that displays gifts received by presidents from around the world, along with their photographs. He noted seeing a photo of Benazir Bhutto there, but unfortunately did not see any other notable figures.

The FIA prosecutor argued that gifts received by the state must be submitted and declared, and these gifts remain state property until legally purchased. State-owned gifts cannot be kept prior to their purchase.

Justice Aurangzeb questioned why the founder of PTI was made an accused if Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts.

FIA prosecutor Umair Majid responded that this was because the founder of PTI was a public office holder.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that this case is similar to that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, where a husband was held responsible for his wife's actions. He said that the British Prime Minister also took gifts home, and when questioned, he claimed he followed the rules.

The judge added that while rules are important, one's stature also matters, and he inquired what would happen if the Bulgarian set were returned now.

The prosecutor replied that while the NAB law allowed for plea bargains, there is no such provision in this law.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the investigating officer if he had conducted any investigation since the case was transferred.

The FIA investigating officer replied that he had not needed to.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb thanked him.

After hearing both sides, Justice Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Visit Wife Azerbaijan Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court From Million Bushra Bibi Toshakhana

Recent Stories

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

13 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

13 hours ago
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

13 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

13 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

13 hours ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan