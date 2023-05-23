UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi Granted Pre-arrest Bail In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case till May 31.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict against the bail petition after hearing arguments.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with PTI's chief Imran Khan amid foolproof security arrangements.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started investigations against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case, a corruption scandal worth 190 million Pounds.

