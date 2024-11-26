Bushra Bibi is harming country to fulfil personal ambitions: Hina Pervaiz Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt, in her recent statement, strongly criticized PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi, stating that she is harming the country in her attempts to fulfill personal ambitions and elevate her political stature.

Hina Pervaiz Butt said that this woman is not only undermining public trust but also disrupting the political environment of the country.

She further added that Pinky Peerni's activities would also prove detrimental for PTI. She claimed that this woman is driving the party towards ruin. Hina Pervaiz Butt demanded the government to immediately arrest this "mischievous woman" to save the country from further damage.