Bushra Bibi Kept In Highly Secure Cell Of Women' Ward, Adiala Jail Officials Tell Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:14 PM

Jail officials through a report tell court that once ban on visits is lifted, arrangements will be made for Bushra Bibi’s meetings as per SOPs

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was kept in a highly secure cell within the women's ward, a report, submitted by the jail officials to the court, revealed on Tuesday.

The Adiala Jail administration submitted the report before the court of Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand.

The report said that the jail staff are not allowed to enter her cell without the permission of the Superintendent of the Jail.

According to the report, a highly trained professional staff has been assigned to Bushra Bibi, including a female medical officer. A team of six senior doctors from Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi conducts her medical check-ups every week.

The report further indicates that a doctor is available for Bushra Bibi 24 hours a day, and specialists from Islamabad visit the jail weekly for medical examinations of the inmates.

She has access to all medical and basic facilities as per the jail manual.

The report notes that Adiala Jail is a highly sensitive facility, housing 8,000 inmates despite a capacity of only 3,000. The jail contains high-profile prisoners, including political detainees.

Besides it, the report states that based on a special source report, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on visits until October 25.

This restriction on visits has been implemented due to security alerts.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has instructed to enhance security measures within the jail, and mock exercises have been directed due to security concerns.

According to the report, mock drills are being conducted in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, and the restriction on inmate visits is a result of the emergency security plan.

Once the ban on visits is lifted, the arrangements will be made for Bushra Bibi’s meetings according to SOPs.

