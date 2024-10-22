- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tell court
Bushra Bibi Kept In Highly Secure Cell Of Women' Ward, Adiala Jail Officials Tell Court
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:14 PM
Jail officials through a report tell court that once ban on visits is lifted, arrangements will be made for Bushra Bibi’s meetings as per SOPs
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was kept in a highly secure cell within the women's ward, a report, submitted by the jail officials to the court, revealed on Tuesday.
The Adiala Jail administration submitted the report before the court of Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand.
The report said that the jail staff are not allowed to enter her cell without the permission of the Superintendent of the Jail.
According to the report, a highly trained professional staff has been assigned to Bushra Bibi, including a female medical officer. A team of six senior doctors from Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi conducts her medical check-ups every week.
The report further indicates that a doctor is available for Bushra Bibi 24 hours a day, and specialists from Islamabad visit the jail weekly for medical examinations of the inmates.
She has access to all medical and basic facilities as per the jail manual.
The report notes that Adiala Jail is a highly sensitive facility, housing 8,000 inmates despite a capacity of only 3,000. The jail contains high-profile prisoners, including political detainees.
Besides it, the report states that based on a special source report, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on visits until October 25.
This restriction on visits has been implemented due to security alerts.
Furthermore, the Punjab government has instructed to enhance security measures within the jail, and mock exercises have been directed due to security concerns.
According to the report, mock drills are being conducted in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, and the restriction on inmate visits is a result of the emergency security plan.
Once the ban on visits is lifted, the arrangements will be made for Bushra Bibi’s meetings according to SOPs.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fading tradition: Jugglers struggle to keep art alive in South Punjab4 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts Mobile Food Testing Campaign in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injured in road accident5 minutes ago
-
CTP devises traffic plan for Pak-England cricket match5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt implements minimum wage of Rs 37000 monthly for employees5 minutes ago
-
7th Intl Conference on Zoology begins at University of Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to operate double-decker buses in Karachi: Minister5 minutes ago
-
Brick kiln sealed5 minutes ago
-
Absence of ministers lead to suspension of Senate proceedings14 minutes ago
-
Continuous learning essential for judicial officers: DG PJA14 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to solve traffic problems15 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Athar Zahid for winning International Heavyweight Championship15 minutes ago