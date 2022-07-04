UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi Leading Camping Against State In

Stitutions: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2022 | 06:29 PM

The Minister says Bushra Bibi is using such tactics to hide her corruption cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the statements of PTI leaders have endorsed the fact that Bushra Bibi is heading the social media team.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said they admitted in their press conference that the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading campaign against country's institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri announced to establish Nashonuma Centers in all districts of the country to address the issue of malnutrition amongst the children of deserving families.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said 21 billion rupees have been earmarked for this project in the annual budget 2022-23. She said currently there are 50 centers in the country.

The Minister said 364 billion rupees have been allocated for Benazir Income Support Program increasing it to 45.6 percent as compared to last year.

She said ten thousand additional scholarships will be given this year under the Ehsaas scholarships to the deserving students. She said currently, children whose parents have income amounting 40,000 rupees or less per month are getting this scholarship, but we have proposed that income slab for this scholarship should be increased to 80,000 rupees keeping in view the inflation and economic woes.

The Minister said a dynamic registry of BISP will also be prepared that will update all the data and information of BISP beneficiaries.

She said five hundred thousand more people from Balochistan will be included in BISP which will help cover sixty five to seventy percent of the population of the province.

