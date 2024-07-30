Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Named In 11 Cases Of May 9 Riots: IHC Told

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:16 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Tuesday that 11 cases in connection with May 9 riots had been registered against Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Tuesday that 11 cases in connection with May 9 riots had been registered against Bushra Bibi.

However, four case are registered with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against her.

The court also sought report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan Police regarding cases details against the petitioner.

Chief Justice IHC heard the petition filed by PTI founder;s wife seeking provision of cases details against her.

On court directives NAB prosecutor submitted the report and said that three cases are registered in Rawalpindi while one in Lahore against Bushra Bibi.

CPO Rawalpindi in its report said that Bushra Bibi had been named in 11 cases related to attacks on sensitive buildings on May 9.

The court instructed the FIA and Balochistan police to submit their report till August 5 and adjourned the case.

