Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail after court order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, was released from Adiala Jail following a court order from Special Judge Central, Islamabad.

A Special Judge in Islamabad, Shah Rukh Arjumand, ordered the release of Bushra Bibi, who had been in custody at Adiala Jail. The Islamabad High Court had earlier granted her bail in the Toshakhana II case.

However, her release was delayed due to the absence of Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand and the unavailability of Special Judge Central number two Humayun Dilawar. This meant the release process could not move forward immediately.

Bushra Bibi's legal team returned to the court of Judge Arjumand today, where the judge issued a robkar on the deposition of surety bonds. The lawyers then took the court order to Adiala Jail, where Bushra Bibi was subsequently released. She was escorted back to her residence with security.