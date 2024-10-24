Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Released From Adiala Jail In Toshakhana Case II

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2024 | 02:18 PM

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

Wife of Imran Khan has been released from Adiala jail two days after IHC order against surety bond of Rs1m

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the spouse of PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been released from Adiala jail.

Bushra Bibi was released two days after the IHC order in Toshakhana Case II.

The lawyers and PTI leaders reached Adiala jail with the Robkar.

On Tuesday, IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb ordered release of Bushra Bibi against surety bond of Rs1m.

During the proceedings, the judge inquired whether the investigating officer needed to question her, to which the officer responded that it was unnecessary since the case had been reassigned.

Justice Aurangzeb commented on the international norms regarding gifts, mentioning that even the British Prime Minister has taken gifts home, stating he adhered to the rules. He emphasized that while rules are essential, an individual’s status plays a significant role.

He also suggested that if the deputy attorney general had the chance, he should visit a museum in Azerbaijan that displays gifts received by global leaders, noting he had seen a photo of Benazir Bhutto there, although he didn't recognize other prominent figures.

The prosecutor from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) argued that the market value of a jewelry piece cannot be assessed without its physical presence. Since the jewelry set in question was never submitted, its value was evaluated while still in possession, preventing the state from getting a proper appraisal.

The court indicated that the jewelry's value should be established through an auction process.

The prosecutor noted that while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law permits plea bargains, the same does not apply here.

Justice Aurangzeb stated that an accurate valuation of the Toshakhana gift could only be achieved through auction. He posed a rhetorical question about how to assign a price to a watch taken from a store if its value is assessed later.

The FIA’s investigating officer clarified that state gifts must be declared and cannot be retained until legally acquired. Following a proper valuation, gifts can be purchased within a four-month window.

The case revolves around gifts that were not officially submitted, as state-owned gifts cannot be kept prior to acquisition.

Justice Aurangzeb questioned the basis for implicating the PTI founder if Bushra Bibi was not responsible for submitting the gifts. FIA prosecutor Umair Majid explained that the PTI founder was considered a public office holder. The judge noted similarities to the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, where a husband was held accountable for his wife’s actions.

The FIA prosecutor content that this situation has distinct elements.

After listening to the legal arguments, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, requiring her to deposit a Rs1 million surety bond.

Yesterday, the lawyers of Bushra Bibi tried their best to get Robkar but they failed as the staff of the lower courts were not available. The judges either had left or were leaves.

