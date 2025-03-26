Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Requests IHC For Early Hearing Of Appeals In 190mln Pounds Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Bushra Bibi requests IHC for early hearing of appeals in 190mln pounds reference

The PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday filed an application to Islamabad High Court for early hearing of their petitions to suspend sentences in 190 million pounds reference

The court has been requested to schedule the application for hearing along with the main appeal before the Eid holidays.

Bushra Bibi, through her lawyers, has approached the Islamabad High Court and has taken the position that the sentence suspension case was scheduled for hearing on March 25 before a division bench comprising the acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

However, the petitioner’s main lawyer was busy in the Supreme Court due to a murder case.

The court also postponed the sentence suspension applications due until after Eid. The petition states that the petitioner is a 54-year-old housewife.

It has been requested that Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension application along with the main appeal be scheduled for hearing before Eid. The federation and the NAB chairman are parties to the petition.

Bushra Bibi has filed an appeal to declare the January 17 decision of the Accountability Court null and void, while requesting that the sentence be suspended and she be released on bail until the decision of the central appeal.

Bushra Bibi was sentenced to 7 years in prison by the Accountability Court.

