Bushra Bibi Requests IHC For Early Hearing Of Appeals In 190mln Pounds Reference
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday filed an application to Islamabad High Court for early hearing of their petitions to suspend sentences in 190 million pounds reference
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday filed an application to Islamabad High Court for early hearing of their petitions to suspend sentences in 190 million Pounds reference.
The court has been requested to schedule the application for hearing along with the main appeal before the Eid holidays.
Bushra Bibi, through her lawyers, has approached the Islamabad High Court and has taken the position that the sentence suspension case was scheduled for hearing on March 25 before a division bench comprising the acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.
However, the petitioner’s main lawyer was busy in the Supreme Court due to a murder case.
The court also postponed the sentence suspension applications due until after Eid. The petition states that the petitioner is a 54-year-old housewife.
It has been requested that Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension application along with the main appeal be scheduled for hearing before Eid. The federation and the NAB chairman are parties to the petition.
Bushra Bibi has filed an appeal to declare the January 17 decision of the Accountability Court null and void, while requesting that the sentence be suspended and she be released on bail until the decision of the central appeal.
Bushra Bibi was sentenced to 7 years in prison by the Accountability Court.
Recent Stories
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election ..
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muh ..
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Assistant Building Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe
DC Chiniot visits District Headquarters Hospital
Iranian envoy calls for global solidarity on Int'l Quds Day
RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary
CEO KWSB for arrangements to ensure water supply, drainage during Eid days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA3 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muhmaad Lakho4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid22 minutes ago
-
Assistant Building Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe4 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy calls for global solidarity on Int'l Quds Day4 minutes ago
-
RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary4 minutes ago
-
CEO KWSB for arrangements to ensure water supply, drainage during Eid days3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi requests IHC for early hearing of appeals in 190mln pounds reference3 minutes ago
-
Havildar Qaiser Khan Jadoon laid to rest with military honors after martyrdom in Tirah operation3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial ..21 minutes ago