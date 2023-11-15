Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

The plea contends that, in compliance with court directives, private meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan are sanctioned every Tuesday, urging the court to grant permission for these private interactions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) Former First Lady, Bushra Bibi, has officially filed a request with the Islamabad High Court, seeking approval for a private meeting with her husband, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

Emphasizing the sensitivity of family matters, the application underscores that discussions on familial issues are impeded in the presence of officials. In addition to this, Bushra Bibi has requested the Superintendent of Adiala to issue orders facilitating her private meeting with the former Prime Minister. Simultaneously, she has submitted a plea for pre-arrest bail to the Islamabad High Court as a precautionary measure against potential arrest.

Accompanied by the legal team of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bushra Bibi underwent biometric verification, and details of her ongoing cases were presented during the court proceedings.

The bail application of both Bushra Bibi and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard by Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Spra of the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad.

At this stage, the court neither summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan nor presented any report on his appearance. However, Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry Advocate, represented her in court.

The court has extended the interim bail in the transit bail petition until November 28, scheduling a hearing on six cases. Bushra Bibi had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two days ago, during which NAB presented 11 questions to her.

These inquiries reportedly pertain to Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari, and the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Seven questions specifically address trust and university accounts. Bushra Bibi's legal team is diligently preparing responses to address the 11 questions posed by the NAB.