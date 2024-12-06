Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Says She Is Not A Woman Who Runs Away

December 06, 2024

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi reveals she was left alone at D-Chowk during protest

CHARSADDA: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point-Dec 6th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan on Friday said that she is not a woman who runs away.

“I was left alone at D-Chowk,” said Bushra Bibi while visiting Charsadda family of a worker who lost his life during protest in Islamabad.

Bushra offered condolences and handed over a cheque of Rs10 million.

She also announced the establishment of a girls’ high school in Zahidabad to be named after the late Tajuddin.

Bushra Bibi expressed her sorrow over the loss of lives, saying, “I was in pain due to the martyrdoms. I am not a woman who runs away. I was left alone at D-Chowk and could not understand why people were lying.”

She further stated, “I could never leave those who came out for Khan.

No one knew which car was mine. At 12:30 a.m., I was alone in my car at D-Chowk. They were forcibly clearing the area.”

She stated, “When I refused to leave, direct firing was carried out on my car. The rest of the convoy arrived later. The Pashtuns have always demonstrated courage. The PTI founder had instructed that the families of the martyrs must be visited. Workers sacrificed their lives in the founder’s name,”.

Bushra Bibi added, “I did not leave because Khan had not instructed me to. I had told everyone not to leave me alone. I am telling you now that I was there alone; everyone had left me. Many people are witnesses, including those who were clearing the road.”

