Bushra Bibi Secures Bail In Cases Related To PTI’s Nov 26 Protests
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 12:28 PM
Court directs Bushra Bibi to deposit Rs50,000 as surety bond to get bail in cases against her
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, secured interim bail in cases related to the cases of party’s November 26 protests in Islamabad.
Islamabad District and Sessions court passed the orders on the plea moved by Bushra Bibi in the cases. The counsel of Bushra Bibi argued that the cases against her client were baseless.
He asked the court to grant her bail in the cases.
After hearing the arguments, the court granted her interim bail in Nov 26 cases.
One case against Bushra Bibi is registered at Tarnol Police Station while three are filed at Ramna Police Station.
Bushra Bibi appeared in the courtroom with her legal team. The court approved her interim bail until January 13.
The court directed Bushra Bibi to deposit surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 each in all four cases.
