Bushra Bibi seeks private meeting with husband

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The spouse of the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bushra Bibi, filed a petition on Wednesday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet her husband without the presence of security personnel.

In her plea, she stated that, in accordance with court directives, she was allowed to meet her husband every Tuesday. However, the presence of jail staff during these meetings compromised the privacy needed to discuss family matters. Therefore, she requested the issuance of directives to the superintendent of Adiala Jail to allow private meetings with the PTI chief.