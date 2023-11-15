Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Seeks Private Meeting With Husband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Bushra Bibi seeks private meeting with husband

The spouse of the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bushra Bibi, filed a petition on Wednesday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet her husband without the presence of security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The spouse of the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bushra Bibi, filed a petition on Wednesday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet her husband without the presence of security personnel.

In her plea, she stated that, in accordance with court directives, she was allowed to meet her husband every Tuesday. However, the presence of jail staff during these meetings compromised the privacy needed to discuss family matters. Therefore, she requested the issuance of directives to the superintendent of Adiala Jail to allow private meetings with the PTI chief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Islamabad High Court Family Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportun ..

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportunities for investors

4 minutes ago
 DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ wind ..

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021 ..

9 minutes ago
 Three abducted in Wah

Three abducted in Wah

9 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

9 minutes ago
 IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court pr ..

IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court proceedings

9 minutes ago
Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Sn ..

Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

9 minutes ago
 Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan ..

Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan to address environmental chan ..

16 minutes ago
 PPP to contest election on its performance: Gilani

PPP to contest election on its performance: Gilani

3 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar Abdullah stresses need to control enviro ..

Dr Kausar Abdullah stresses need to control environmental pollution

3 minutes ago
 DG health services assures cooperation to doctors ..

DG health services assures cooperation to doctors hired under AIP

3 minutes ago
 PO arrested after 1.5 years

PO arrested after 1.5 years

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan