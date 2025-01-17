Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Accountability court sentenced Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail in £190m case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taken into custody after sentence in £190m case.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed sentenced Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail for providing assistance in the the £190 million case.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi.

At the time of the verdict, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, his sisters, and other PTI leaders were present in the courtroom.

Following the court’s decision, jail authorities took Bushra Bibi into custody, and she will now remain in Adiala Jail.

The sources said that that Bushra Bibi’s jail cell had already been prepared in Adiala Jail ahead of the verdict.