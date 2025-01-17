Bushra Bibi Taken Into Custody After Sentence In £190m Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 12:18 PM
Accountability court sentenced Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail in £190m case
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taken into custody after sentence in £190m case.
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed sentenced Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail for providing assistance in the the £190 million case.
Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi.
At the time of the verdict, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, his sisters, and other PTI leaders were present in the courtroom.
Following the court’s decision, jail authorities took Bushra Bibi into custody, and she will now remain in Adiala Jail.
The sources said that that Bushra Bibi’s jail cell had already been prepared in Adiala Jail ahead of the verdict.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case
Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m ca ..
Experts predict major transformation in coffee industry in 2025
China's GDP grows 5% in 2024
TRENDS study analyses Houthi threat to regional security
SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2025
EU allocates €1.8 billion for humanitarian aid in 2025
FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club World Cup
UAE plays pivotal role in Taekwondo development, hosting global tournaments
Belgium receives record number of asylum applications last year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case2 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m case12 minutes ago
-
PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah15 hours ago
-
Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim Munir as positive ste ..15 hours ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced tomorrow15 hours ago
-
At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to Spain capsized16 hours ago
-
LemFi, the trusted financial services platform designed for immigrants, has secured $53M in Series B ..18 hours ago
-
PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir22 hours ago
-
NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils till March 31st23 hours ago
-
PTI submits written demands including investigation into May 9, Nov 24-27 events23 hours ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration2 days ago
-
Sports gala inaugurated at City Girls College Gulbahar2 days ago