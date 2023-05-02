UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi To File Criminal Case Against PML-N's Maryam Nawaz For Defamation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Bushra Bibi to file criminal case against PML-N's Maryam Nawaz for defamation

Fawad Chaudhary says Maryam had accused Bushra Bibi of accepting bribes for securing official documents during the PTI's previous government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, planned to file a criminal case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for defamation.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Maryam had accused Bushra Bibi of accepting bribes for securing official documents during the PTI's previous government.

The PTI senior vice-president stated that Bushra Bibi is an apolitical person who has never been involved in political activities, and therefore, the allegations made by Maryam are baseless.

He also criticized Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, claiming that he is biased and part of a conspiracy to deprive people of their right to vote.

PTI is planning to file a new reference against the CEC and demand his dismissal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Wife Criminals Government Bushra Bibi Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this summer

3 minutes ago
 Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports ..

Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports: LCCI President

15 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Proposes Inclusion of Ira ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Proposes Inclusion of Iran's IRGC in EU Terrorist Group ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on ..

UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on Chad border

16 minutes ago
 Armored Car of Commander of Ukrainian Territorial ..

Armored Car of Commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Presumably Hit - PMC W ..

9 minutes ago
 Pashinyan, Russia's Rosatom Head Discuss Construct ..

Pashinyan, Russia's Rosatom Head Discuss Construction of New NPP Unit in Armenia ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.