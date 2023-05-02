(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, planned to file a criminal case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for defamation.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Maryam had accused Bushra Bibi of accepting bribes for securing official documents during the PTI's previous government.

The PTI senior vice-president stated that Bushra Bibi is an apolitical person who has never been involved in political activities, and therefore, the allegations made by Maryam are baseless.

He also criticized Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, claiming that he is biased and part of a conspiracy to deprive people of their right to vote.

PTI is planning to file a new reference against the CEC and demand his dismissal.