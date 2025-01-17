Open Menu

Bushra Bibi Transferred To Women’s Barracks At Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2025 | 05:34 PM

Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail

Wife of Imran Khan has been sentenced to seven years jail in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Following her sentencing in the £190 million case, Bushra Bibi was arrested from the courtroom and transferred to the women’s barracks of Adiala Jail.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed announced the reserved verdict against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

The verdict, initially postponed three times, was announced today by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed, sentencing Imran Khan to 14 years in prison for corrupt practices and abuse of power, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was handed a 7-year sentence for aiding him.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi.

After the sentencing, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom. The sources confirmed that she was moved to Adiala Jail’s women’s barracks where she underwent a complete medical examination before being transferred.

According to the sources, Bushra Bibi was provided with necessary medicines after the check-up. The essential items including clothes, shoes, sheets, food supplies, bed sheets, pillows and other necessities, were also delivered to her barracks.

Before being placed in her cell, all items were thoroughly inspected, the sources added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Jail Fine Wife Nasir All From Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at A ..

Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail

7 seconds ago
 ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch ..

ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace

5 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exh ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Mining Conferenc ..

UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh

35 minutes ago
 EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with Celes ..

EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium

1 hour ago
Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in ..

Green Hydrogen poised for unprecedented growth in 2025

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss ..

National Bank of Belgium posts €3.7 billion loss for 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as ..

Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required

2 hours ago
 NextGen FDI, Climate First partner to accelerate U ..

NextGen FDI, Climate First partner to accelerate UAE's climate tech ecosystem

2 hours ago
 UAE to host closed meeting of WGP Cloud Computing ..

UAE to host closed meeting of WGP Cloud Computing Working Group

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan