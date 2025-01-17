Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Wife of Imran Khan has been sentenced to seven years jail in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2025) Following her sentencing in the £190 million case, Bushra Bibi was arrested from the courtroom and transferred to the women’s barracks of Adiala Jail.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed announced the reserved verdict against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

The verdict, initially postponed three times, was announced today by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed, sentencing Imran Khan to 14 years in prison for corrupt practices and abuse of power, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was handed a 7-year sentence for aiding him.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi.

After the sentencing, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom. The sources confirmed that she was moved to Adiala Jail’s women’s barracks where she underwent a complete medical examination before being transferred.

According to the sources, Bushra Bibi was provided with necessary medicines after the check-up. The essential items including clothes, shoes, sheets, food supplies, bed sheets, pillows and other necessities, were also delivered to her barracks.

Before being placed in her cell, all items were thoroughly inspected, the sources added.