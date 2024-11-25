Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former first lady says Pashtuns are an honorable nation, and she hopes they will not abandon him until the very end

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) The wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, has told the party workers that she will stand for Imran Khan’s release until her last breath.

Bushra Bibi added that Pashtuns are an honorable nation, and she hoped they would not abandon him until the very end.

A video has surfaced in which Bushra Bibi is seen addressing the workers from a container at the Burhan Interchange.

She said, "My children and brothers, we will not end this protest until Imran Khan is back with us.

I will stand here until my last breath. You all must support us; even if no one supports, I will remain here,”.

Bushra Bibi further emphasized, "This is not just about my husband; this is about this country and its leader."

She said, "I strongly believe that Pashtuns are an honorable nation, and they will not abandon us until the very end."

She concluded her speech by chanting slogan of :Allah o Akbar”.