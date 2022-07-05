Bushra Bibi's Brother Summoned Over Using Govt Land
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2022 | 01:38 PM
A local private TV reports says Mujtaba has allegedly occupied a piece of land of the government in Deepalpur.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab directed Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, to appear before it for investigation about alleged use of the government land, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.
Mujtaba was accused of occupying government land in Depalpur.
ACE Punjab offcials directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for further investigation.
According to the details, Mujtaba was accused of "illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market and seizing government land through the chairman market committee", incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer
ACE officials said that some shops were built in Depalpur by occupying government land.