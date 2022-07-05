UrduPoint.com

Bushra Bibi's Brother Summoned Over Using Govt Land

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2022 | 01:38 PM

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

A local private TV reports says Mujtaba has allegedly occupied a piece of land of the government in Deepalpur.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab directed Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, to appear before it for investigation about alleged use of the government land, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

Mujtaba was accused of occupying government land in Depalpur.

ACE Punjab offcials directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for further investigation.

According to the details, Mujtaba was accused of "illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market and seizing government land through the chairman market committee", incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer

ACE officials said that some shops were built in Depalpur by occupying government land.

Related Topics

Punjab Wife Sahiwal Depalpur July Market TV Government Million Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

40 minutes ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

48 minutes ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

1 hour ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.