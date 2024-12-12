LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi had divided the PTI with her nonpolitical thinking and decisions.

In a statement issued here, she said, "On Nov 26, Bushra Bibi was showing great bravery and appearing to be the 'Queen of Jhansi', but today she is keeping her mouth shut".

Azma Bokhari said the woman who came to conquer D-Chowk on Nov 26, could not utter a single word to the questions of journalists the other day. She should have told the nation why did she run from D-Chowk.

The minister said PTI's "Revolution from Home" takes a beating once a month, as soon as the state establishes its writ, the 'revolution' runs away with a stifled breath.