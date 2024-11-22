Open Menu

Bushra Bibi's Remarks About Brotherly Muslim Nation Disgraceful: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Bushra Bibi's remarks about brotherly Muslim nation disgraceful: Azma

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bushra Bibi made a disgraceful statement about brotherly Islamic country on the directions of the PTI founder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bushra Bibi made a disgraceful statement about brotherly Islamic country on the directions of the PTI founder.

She said that mentioning of this lie while making planning for May-24 chaos was undoubtedly a conspiracy against the country. The agenda of founder PTI and Bushra Bibi was the same as that of Israel.

She said that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi had gone to extreme limits in their animosity towards Pakistan. As a prime minister, the PTI founder took Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States to a delicate point. The PTI founder used every tactic to isolate Pakistan internationally. Now, Bushra Bibi, following in her husband’s footsteps, is putting the country’s foreign policy at risk, she alleged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Information Minister Israel China Same United States Saudi Arabia Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

3 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

3 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

4 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

4 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

4 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

4 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

13 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

29 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

13 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

13 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan