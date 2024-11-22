(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bushra Bibi made a disgraceful statement about brotherly Islamic country on the directions of the PTI founder.

She said that mentioning of this lie while making planning for May-24 chaos was undoubtedly a conspiracy against the country. The agenda of founder PTI and Bushra Bibi was the same as that of Israel.

She said that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi had gone to extreme limits in their animosity towards Pakistan. As a prime minister, the PTI founder took Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States to a delicate point. The PTI founder used every tactic to isolate Pakistan internationally. Now, Bushra Bibi, following in her husband’s footsteps, is putting the country’s foreign policy at risk, she alleged.