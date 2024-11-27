(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that performance of women in various fields including business and politics is commendable but Bushra Bibi is tarnishing women’s politics.

Talking to a delegation of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore Division at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said women have an important role in the development and progress of the country and they have become an important part of the society not only in their families but also in their professional careers.

"The Women's Chamber Lahore Division is playing an important role in highlighting the business capabilities of women and ensuring their representation in business sector, the Governor said.

He further said that the establishment of Women Chambers in remote districts would contribute to women empowerment.

The Governor Punjab said improvement in the country’s economy and the interest of foreign investors bodes well for a prosperous Pakistan.

Commenting on the killing of Rangers and police personnel by miscreants during the Islamabad protest, he said that peaceful protests are the right of every political party, but violent incidents against law enforcement agencies under the guise of protests are in no way right.

He said that loss of precious lives of Rangers and police personnel by miscreants during the PTI protest is very sad and condemnable.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that there is no issue that cannot be resolved through mutual negotiations. He said that the PPP believes in promoting politics of reconciliation.

He said the Governor's House will provide all possible support to the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, adding, "We all have to play a positive role together to address the challenges facing the country."

The delegation apprised the Governor of the aims and objectives of the Women Chamber and WRCI (Women Resource Center and Incubation).

The delegation comprised Founder Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore Division Dr. Shehla Javed Akram, Co-Founder Ms. Qaisra Sheikh, President Falahat Imran, Senior Vice President Faiza Nabil, Shaista Khawar and other members of the Executive Committee.