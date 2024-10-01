Open Menu

Bushra, Imran Enjoying VIP Facilities In Jail: Azma Bokhari

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Bushra, Imran enjoying VIP facilities in jail: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that creating sensational news and staying in the headlines through publicity gimmicks is a favourite hobby of Bushra Bibi.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is not bothered about what does Bushra Bibi eat, be that eggs, chicken or soup pulao etc. Maryam Nawaz is unaware of the cell that has been allocated to Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail. Azma Bukhari expressed these views in response to a statement by Barrister Saif here on Tuesday.

Bokhari said that Bushra Bibi had been given B-class facilities in jail. "The facilities available to the couple in jail are beyond the imagination of the common man.

Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan are serving their time in jail in a VIP manner," she added.

She said that Maryam Nawaz had suffered numerous hardships during Imran Khan’s government, while Bushra Bibi is safe from all of them. "The conditions in which Maryam Nawaz was kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail and the NAB torture cell were all due to Bushra Bibi’s wishes," she added.

She said that Maryam Nawaz had endured the hardships of jail but never used the gender card. "Bushra Bibi is imprisoned for crime related to stealing gifts from the Toshakhana and misappropriating £190 million. The PTI should refrain from using Maryam Nawaz’s name to promote its political agenda with foul language," she maintained.

