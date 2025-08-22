Open Menu

Bushra Nazir From Khanewal Selected For Punjab Boxing Team

Published August 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM



KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Khanewal has earned another honour as local boxer Bushra Nazir secured the first position across Punjab in the 64kg boxing category and has been selected to represent the Punjab team in the National Youth Games 2025.

According to details, Bushra Nazir, a player from Zardad Khan District Boxing academy Khanewal and Shehzad Boxing Club, showcased outstanding performance at the trials held at Nishtar Park sports Complex, Lahore. Her victory has granted her the distinction of representing Punjab in the upcoming National Youth Games.

Prominent figures including Rao Usman Akram, President of Zardad Khan Boxing Academy & Shehzad Boxing Club, Malik Hassan Musana Awan, President Karate Academy, Amber Bashir Ahmad, President District Table Tennis Association, Rana Ijaz of District Karate Academy, and Burhan ud Din Bobby, International Footballer, congratulated the successful athlete and her gold medalist coach Shehzad.

Various political and social personalities and organizations of the city also extended their heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement.

