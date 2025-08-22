Bushra Nazir From Khanewal Selected For Punjab Boxing Team
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Khanewal has earned another honour as local boxer Bushra Nazir secured the first position across Punjab in the 64kg boxing category and has been selected to represent the Punjab team in the National Youth Games 2025.
According to details, Bushra Nazir, a player from Zardad Khan District Boxing academy Khanewal and Shehzad Boxing Club, showcased outstanding performance at the trials held at Nishtar Park sports Complex, Lahore. Her victory has granted her the distinction of representing Punjab in the upcoming National Youth Games.
Prominent figures including Rao Usman Akram, President of Zardad Khan Boxing Academy & Shehzad Boxing Club, Malik Hassan Musana Awan, President Karate Academy, Amber Bashir Ahmad, President District Table Tennis Association, Rana Ijaz of District Karate Academy, and Burhan ud Din Bobby, International Footballer, congratulated the successful athlete and her gold medalist coach Shehzad.
Various political and social personalities and organizations of the city also extended their heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Enhancing clinical skills of young doctors vital for quality healthcare’2 minutes ago
-
Bushra Nazir from Khanewal selected for Punjab Boxing team2 minutes ago
-
2-member Sherry Gang involved in robberies busted2 minutes ago
-
Dar chairs ECNEC, approves Rs 212 Bln Jinnah Medical Complex Project12 minutes ago
-
33rd Batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme12 minutes ago
-
Tea company theft accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
Azma terms May 9 incidents a failed rebellion against state12 minutes ago
-
Man kills son12 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration for Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Gl ..22 minutes ago
-
Envoys of five countries present credentials to President Zardari22 minutes ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin abroad32 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SI on corruption charges32 minutes ago