Bushra Pirzada Parts Ways With PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bushra Pirzada on Friday announced to quit from PTI

Like other PTI deserters, she also announced to distance herself from the party.

Expressing her views in a media talk, Bushra Pirzada strongly condemned attacks on military installations on May 9, adding, it was a black and sad day for every Pakistani. She further said that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice.

