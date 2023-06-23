Bushra Pirzada parts ways with PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bushra Pirzada on Friday announced to quit from PTI.

Like other PTI deserters, she also announced to distance herself from the party.

Expressing her views in a media talk, Bushra Pirzada strongly condemned attacks on military installations on May 9, adding, it was a black and sad day for every Pakistani. She further said that those involved in May 9 attacks should be brought to justice.