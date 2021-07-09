UrduPoint.com
Bushra Rind For Accelerating Vaccination Process Against Corona In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:31 PM

Bushra Rind for accelerating vaccination process against Corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Bushra Rind on Friday has asked for expediting the process of vaccination against Corona in the province to get early control over it.

She said that Coronvirus could be prevented by strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by observing social distancing and using of masks. "The rate of vaccination is very low in the province and effective measures need to be taken to create awareness among the people," she said.

She asked for increasing the target for corona vaccination on a daily basis so that the entire population could be vaccinated against the virus.

Bushra Rind said that the government was taking possible measures to stop the spread of Corona as the only way to prevent corona was to follow SOPs and get Corona vaccine as soon as possible. In this regard she added, the provincial government has set up vaccination centers in all the districts of the province wherein people could easily go and get anti-corona vaccination. The people should ensure implementation of the government's directives so as to prevent the spread of Corona and create a healthy society, she expressedBushra Rind.

