Bushra Rind For Recovering Hundreds Of Acres Illegally Occupied QDA Land

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind Thursday said operations had been launched for recovering hundreds of acres QDA land including 167 acres in Chashma Achuzai and 667 acres in Taktu area.

Talking to APP, she said QDA has started operation against illegal occupiers of QDA land at Sibi Rakhshan Road, adding, unfortunately measures had not taken against land mafia during past tenure.

"Sincere steps are being taken to recover QDA's hundreds acres of occupied land which would be utilized for residential schemes to provide maximum facilities to the masses," she said.

She said people were facing residential issues in provincial capital as measures had not been taken for housing schemes at government level since long, adding, provision of private schemes was focused which was not affordable for common people.

Bushra Rind said incumbent Federal and provincial governments were striving to provide facilities of standard shelters to common people by introducing affordable housing in Quetta, adding, Balochistan government has initiated work on a long-term plan along with federal housing policy for this purpose.

"The residential projects in Quetta will be completed with highest standard for ensuring provision of all basic amenities to people in residential schemes under vision of Balochistan Chief Minsiter Mir Jam Kamal Khan", she added.

