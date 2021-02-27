UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bushra Rind Pays Tribute To Pakistan Air Force

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:55 PM

Bushra Rind pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Bushra Rind on Saturday paying homage to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said PAF shot down two Indian warplanes on February 27, 2019 and broken Modi's pride

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Bushra Rind on Saturday paying homage to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said PAF shot down two Indian warplanes on February 27, 2019 and broken Modi's pride.

In a statement on the completion of two years, she said that on February 27, 2019, the PAF raised the heads of the Pakistani and Kashmiri people with pride and proved that wars are fought with courage and bravery and not with force.

Bushra Rind said that Pakistanis are proud of the combat capabilities of Pakistan's Armed Forces. She said that the people of Balochistan stands with Pakistan Army and are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for the defense of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Army February 2019 All

Recent Stories

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

31 minutes ago

OIC supports Saudi Foreign Ministry&#039;s stateme ..

46 minutes ago

Belgian prison in lockdown after major Covid outbr ..

6 minutes ago

Imran Khan fully capable to resolve people's issue ..

6 minutes ago

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

6 minutes ago

Man killed, three sustained critical injuries in a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.