Bushra Rind pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Bushra Rind on Saturday paying homage to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said PAF shot down two Indian warplanes on February 27, 2019 and broken Modi's pride

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Bushra Rind on Saturday paying homage to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said PAF shot down two Indian warplanes on February 27, 2019 and broken Modi's pride.

In a statement on the completion of two years, she said that on February 27, 2019, the PAF raised the heads of the Pakistani and Kashmiri people with pride and proved that wars are fought with courage and bravery and not with force.

Bushra Rind said that Pakistanis are proud of the combat capabilities of Pakistan's Armed Forces. She said that the people of Balochistan stands with Pakistan Army and are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for the defense of the country.