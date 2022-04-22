Bushra Rind strongly condemns attack on security forces in Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Friday strongly condemned the incident of firing of terrorists on security forces in Kahan area of Awaran.

In a statement, she expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Shahid Bashir in the incident of terrorism.

The Parliamentary Secretary further said that Major Shahid Bashir bravely fought against the terrorists and was martyred saying that the sacrifices of the security forces in the war on terror would not go in vain.

We are proud of the brave sons of the soil who were martyred in the establishment of durable peace in the province, she expressed.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Information extended her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred Major Shahid Bashir. She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of the injured.