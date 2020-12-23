Bushra Rind urges people to follow SOPs against deadly virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind Tuesday said the people should take serious second wave of coronavirus and strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to prevent the deadly virus.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Officer Club, she said the deadly virus was currently in a dangerous situation in the world including Pakistan.

Bushra Rind advised the citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was responsible of current spike in coronavirus cases as it held public gatherings despite risk of pandemic spread.

She said the PDM should had to postpone its public gatherings for three months aimed to save people form the coronavirus.

The parliamentary secretary claimed that the people had rejected the PDM, adding, it had been proved with the recent statement of Maulana Mohammad Sherani in which he termed JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as 'selected' and liar that the PDM was facing internal disintegration.

She claimed the PDM leaders were just giving statements of resigning from the assemblies but they were lack of courage to take such a bold step.

Commenting on the law and order situation in the province, Bushra Rind said it was improved under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. The international players also participated in a recent squash tournament which would give a positive message internationally regarding peace of the province.

Balochistan was on the path of development due to positive measures taken by the chief minister, she said.