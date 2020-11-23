Bushra Rind urges social distancing, collective efforts to defeat second wave of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Monday urged the citizens to take proper precautionary measures and hoped they can collectively and certainly defeat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Monday urged the citizens to take proper precautionary measures and hoped they can collectively and certainly defeat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

"We can successfully combat with second wave of coronavirus by adopting all necessary precautionary measures", she says in a statement.

Talking on a prive news channel, she explained that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan himself monitoring the steps taken by provincial government against COVID-19.

She said that Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to create more and more awareness through campaigns and convince the people about Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs).

She also stressed on social distancing measure and use of masks while roaming in markets, shopping malls and public places.

She said responsibility rests with every Pakistani to fully comply with the instructions of the government and the health ministry regarding coronavirus. This, she said, will lead to the success of national efforts against the pandemic.

