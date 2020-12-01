UrduPoint.com
Bushra Rind Visits FJG&CH To Review Steps Against The COVID-19

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital (FJG&CH) to review steps taken against the coronavirus to quell the spread of second wave of COVID-19

She was also briefed about measures for controlling the deadly virus in the area by concerned doctor during visit.

She said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was very serious for providing health facilities to the people saying effective measures were being taken in the field of health including specially coronavirus in order to protect public lives from it.

She said that the people should take the second wave of corona seriously and fully implement the government standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Bushra Rind also met the patients in the hospital one by one and expressed her satisfaction over the performance of the hospital and staff, saying the Government of Balochistan was making every effort to improve the health issues for interest of patients.

