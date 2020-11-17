Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said that the business activities were considered as backbone of the country's economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said that the business activities were considered as backbone of the country's economy.

He stated this while addressing to a seminar of the Pakistan Public Forum (PPF) here.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts for businesses in the country.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had hopes with the youth of the country because they were the assets of the country.

He said that the youth of the country were educated and hard working and they were aspirant to do something.

Imran Ismail said that the small businesses play an important role in the economy of the country. He said that the youth of the country could get loan from the Kamyab Jawan Programme of the government and could start small and big businesses.

He also appreciated the role of PPF.