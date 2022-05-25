Business activities continue amid protest

Business activities continued in Rawalpindi amid protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march in the federal capital as all the business centres and big shopping malls remained open on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Business activities continued in Rawalpindi amid protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march in the Federal capital as all the business centres and big shopping malls remained open on Wednesday.

The business activities continued on Murree Road, Rawal Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Bara Bazaar and all bazaars in Saddar.

However, there were less buyers and consumers witnessed for shopping due to containers and barricades were erected in various places.

The Police and district administration have made comprehensive security arrangements.

Schools and offices on Murree Road, Faizabad, IJ Principal Road and Double Road remained closed due to the march.

Sheikh Asif Idrees a trader, while expressing his views said that political stability in the country was the need of the hour.

Unless all political parties come together and take steps to improve the economy there would be no improvement in the economic situation, he said.

Bushra Saif, a woman entrepreneur said the long marchs and protests were damaging the business of the people who had small business relying on day to day dealings.

"There should better sense prevail to prevent the country from anarchy", she said.