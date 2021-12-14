Business activities disturbing due to encroachments on city roads

Many markets of downtown areas were losing customers, and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to encroachments, traffic jams and lack of parking space, said President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Many markets of downtown areas were losing customers, and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to encroachments, traffic jams and lack of parking space, said President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir.

Talking to APP, he said that encroachments from city roads to interior city streets, including Nullah Leh, were major hindrances to revitalizing the heritage and improvement of Rawalpindi.

Mir said traders and commuters, especially women, were facing great difficulties during routine shopping, and it doubled during festive shopping.

He said that wrong car parking was common even in the presence of traffic wardens, creating traffic jams and causing accidents.

Mir urged the Metropolitan Corporation and traffic police to play their due role in removing the encroachment from the city's busiest roads and demanded the government to devise a plan to shift wholesale markets from the city to the proposed ring road to ease traffic congestion.

When Contacted, Municipal Officer Regulations(MOR), Muhammad Imran said that a massive crackdown had been planned while lines were drawn from Iqbal road to Fawara chowk to keep the stallholders in limits.

Imran said all stakeholders, including local parliamentarians and traders, were being taken on board to make the drive result-oriented.

MOR warned the encroachers to voluntarily remove their illegal stalls and clear the state land immediately; otherwise, not only their goods would be confiscated, but also FIRs would be registered against them, he added.

