UrduPoint.com

Business Activities Disturbing Due To Encroachments On City Roads

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Business activities disturbing due to encroachments on city roads

Many markets of downtown areas were losing customers, and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to encroachments, traffic jams and lack of parking space, said President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Many markets of downtown areas were losing customers, and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to encroachments, traffic jams and lack of parking space, said President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir.

Talking to APP, he said that encroachments from city roads to interior city streets, including Nullah Leh, were major hindrances to revitalizing the heritage and improvement of Rawalpindi.

Mir said traders and commuters, especially women, were facing great difficulties during routine shopping, and it doubled during festive shopping.

He said that wrong car parking was common even in the presence of traffic wardens, creating traffic jams and causing accidents.

Mir urged the Metropolitan Corporation and traffic police to play their due role in removing the encroachment from the city's busiest roads and demanded the government to devise a plan to shift wholesale markets from the city to the proposed ring road to ease traffic congestion.

When Contacted, Municipal Officer Regulations(MOR), Muhammad Imran said that a massive crackdown had been planned while lines were drawn from Iqbal road to Fawara chowk to keep the stallholders in limits.

Imran said all stakeholders, including local parliamentarians and traders, were being taken on board to make the drive result-oriented.

MOR warned the encroachers to voluntarily remove their illegal stalls and clear the state land immediately; otherwise, not only their goods would be confiscated, but also FIRs would be registered against them, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Car Traffic Rawalpindi Women Market All From Government

Recent Stories

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Dig ..

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Digital Economy

12 minutes ago
 Afghanistan to Reopen COVID-19 Hospitals Soon - Ta ..

Afghanistan to Reopen COVID-19 Hospitals Soon - Taliban

2 minutes ago
 Punjab LGs system to be a historic, all inclusive: ..

Punjab LGs system to be a historic, all inclusive: Hasaan

2 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

27 minutes ago
 UK Lawmaker Calls on Government to Create Dedicate ..

UK Lawmaker Calls on Government to Create Dedicated COVID-19 Department

2 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.