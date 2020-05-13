Business activities gaining momentum after ease in lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

After ease in lockdown, business activities in wholesale markets, shopping centres and retail shops are gaining momentum gradually in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :After ease in lockdown, business activities in wholesale markets, shopping centres and retail shops are gaining momentum gradually in the city.

Almost all types of shops, markets and business points have been reopened from Monday.

The routine business activities were witnessed on third consecutive day (Wednesday) after easing of lockdown in main business hub area including all eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk) ---- Gol cloth market, Anarkali bazaar, Bhowana bazaar, Aminpur bazaar, Chiniot bazaar, Mobile market Kutchehry bazaar, Rail bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar and Jhang bazaar.

Routine business was also operating at retails' markets ---- Jhal Chowk, Jalvi Market, Koh-e-Noor, Madina Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad, main bazaar Samanabad, Gulberg Road, D-ground, Nishatabad main bazaar and other areas.

There was a big crowd in bazaars especially in Anarkali bazaar as scores of women thronged the market for Eid shopping. The crowd was also seen in Jhang bazaar, mobile market Kutchehry bazaar, Gol Karyana bazaar and wholesale cloth markets.

Heavy traffic mess was witnessed in the areas around grain markets, wholesale markets, regal road outside Bhowana bazaar and home appliances market.

The crowd is likely to increase in markets and shopping centers as 11 days left for Eidul Fitr.

Only few percent shopkeepers and big stores have adopted Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for safety from coronavirus pandemic but most of retailers / small shopkeepers were operating their business without adopting precautionary measures.

A large number of people were seen roaming in bazaars without wearing masks and gloves.

"I opened my shop first time on Monday after locking it one and a half months ago", said Muhammad Haroon, a cloth retailer in Bhowana bazaar, adding that he had a family to support and can't survive for long by sitting at home.

Another retailer of a shoes' store Chacha Siddique in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area said that it is better to die of coronavirus but of hunger as I have to feed eight family members.

When contacted, Central President Cloth board Ittehad group Naseer Yousuf Vohra and President Anjuman-e-Tajran Cloth Cut Piece Board Hajji Shamshad Ali appreciated the decision of government for easing lockdown and allowing traders to resume business activities.

They said that business community especially small traders and retailers were facing financial hardships due to lockdown.