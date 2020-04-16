UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Activities Resumed At Selected Shops, Business Points In City Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Business activities resumed at selected shops, business points in city Faisalabad

After relaxation in lockdown given by the federal and Punjab governments, some selected shops and business points resumed their activities in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :After relaxation in lockdown given by the Federal and Punjab governments, some selected shops and business points resumed their activities in the city.

Although, the Punjab government has extended lockdown till April 25, yet it has also permitted opening of some selected shops and business points across the province.

The shops of electrician, plumber, carpenter, tailor, sanitary and glassware shops, dairy shops, auto workshops, tyre puncture, spare parts and some other shops kept their shutters open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on second consecutive day after announcement of relaxation.

The shops of chicken and beef, fish, fruits, vegetables, merchant shops, grocery stores, bakeries, Atta chakkis and milk shops were already operational.

Some of the shopkeepers restarted their business activities in the city by adopting preventive measures against coronavirus but most of the retailers/shopkeepers kept the shutter of their shops open without adopting any precautionary measures.

A large number of people came out of their houses and a sizable volume of vehicular traffic was witnessed the whole day at different roads.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

20 minutes ago

Five killed due to toxic gases in Multan

8 minutes ago

Declassified War-Time Documents Shed Light on Finn ..

8 minutes ago

Bangladesh Records Largest 1-Day Spike in Coronavi ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding acquittal ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister for enforcement of corona protectio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.