Business activities resumed at selected shops, business points in city Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :After relaxation in lockdown given by the Federal and Punjab governments, some selected shops and business points resumed their activities in the city.

Although, the Punjab government has extended lockdown till April 25, yet it has also permitted opening of some selected shops and business points across the province.

The shops of electrician, plumber, carpenter, tailor, sanitary and glassware shops, dairy shops, auto workshops, tyre puncture, spare parts and some other shops kept their shutters open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on second consecutive day after announcement of relaxation.

The shops of chicken and beef, fish, fruits, vegetables, merchant shops, grocery stores, bakeries, Atta chakkis and milk shops were already operational.

Some of the shopkeepers restarted their business activities in the city by adopting preventive measures against coronavirus but most of the retailers/shopkeepers kept the shutter of their shops open without adopting any precautionary measures.

A large number of people came out of their houses and a sizable volume of vehicular traffic was witnessed the whole day at different roads.