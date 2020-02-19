Business activities return to normalcy at Jackson Market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The businesses activities in the Jackson Market, known for sale of second hand imported electronics goods in Keamari area of the megalopolis, returned to normalcy Wednesday.

It was after the spread of news regarding mysterious and harmful gas leakage in the nearby Railway Colony that business activities were affected during past two days.

Talking to APP, Abdul Hai, President of Karachi Electronics Dealer Association Keamari, said there were 180 to 200 shops in the well known shopping zone.

Electronics items imported from overseas, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, LEDs and sound systems were said to be also available in these shops.

Abdul Hai said that the area is among the peaceful localities of the city while the market itself is known to remain open even under law and order situation in the vicinity.

The businessman said situation markedly improved Wednesday and citizens have begun to visit the shopping area.

"I urge journalists to inform the public about the restoration of business activities and the situation," said The President of the Karachi Electronics Dealer Association Keamari.

He said that as per routine the market that opened 9 am today will be closed by 10 pm adding that it normally starts doing business in the morning hours.

He further said the market is not only known for its foreign goods but is also popular among food lovers.