UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Activities Return To Normalcy At Jackson Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

Business activities return to normalcy at Jackson Market

The businesses activities in the Jackson Market, known for sale of second hand imported electronics goods in Keamari area of the megalopolis, returned to normalcy Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The businesses activities in the Jackson Market, known for sale of second hand imported electronics goods in Keamari area of the megalopolis, returned to normalcy Wednesday.

It was after the spread of news regarding mysterious and harmful gas leakage in the nearby Railway Colony that business activities were affected during past two days.

Talking to APP, Abdul Hai, President of Karachi Electronics Dealer Association Keamari, said there were 180 to 200 shops in the well known shopping zone.

Electronics items imported from overseas, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, LEDs and sound systems were said to be also available in these shops.

Abdul Hai said that the area is among the peaceful localities of the city while the market itself is known to remain open even under law and order situation in the vicinity.

The businessman said situation markedly improved Wednesday and citizens have begun to visit the shopping area.

"I urge journalists to inform the public about the restoration of business activities and the situation," said The President of the Karachi Electronics Dealer Association Keamari.

He said that as per routine the market that opened 9 am today will be closed by 10 pm adding that it normally starts doing business in the morning hours.

He further said the market is not only known for its foreign goods but is also popular among food lovers.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Law And Order Visit Sale Jackson Gas Market From Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

16 minutes ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

1 hour ago

Russian MPs call for relaxing rules on Nazi symbol ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Chief Justice awards medal to Go ..

2 minutes ago

Nasreen Azhar for improving skills of health profe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.