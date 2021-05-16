UrduPoint.com
Business Activities Set To Resume From Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Business activities set to resume from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The business activities would be resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday (today) after relaxation of lockdown restrictions imposed on Eid shoppers from May 8 to 16 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government offices would also resume normal activities on Monday with 50 percent of total to continue work from home.

Saqib, a shopkeeper in Aabpara market vowed resuming routine business activities by strictly following the covid prevention guidelines.

He appreciated government's efforts lockdown for ensuring safety of people during Eid holidays.

"We enjoyed with the family at home and everyone tried best to enjoy by strictly following the SOPs", he said.

A resident of G-7/2 Ibrar Ahmad said that every one remained alert with SOPs during Eid holidays for saftety from deadly virus.

Another resident of Fiazbad Ghulam Rasool said that ensuring the safety of each other at every level is responsibility of all citizens.

"We should remain alert after Eid holidays against deadly corona virus for final victory", he said.

It is also pertinent mention here that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has issued new restrictions, allowing the markets to operate till 8 pm from May 17 (tomorrow).

The civil administration has resumed all type of public transport with 50 per cent occupancy. Similarly work from home policy would continue to be implemented.Likewise, indoor/outdoor dining would remain closed, however, takeaways were allowed.The order would remain enforced till May 19th, the notification added.

