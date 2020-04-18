Business activities to be allowed in Sindh under SOPs:Minister

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that businessmen in the province would be allowed to open their businesses after the formulation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that businessmen in the province would be allowed to open their businesses after the formulation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the SOPs were being formulated by the government and only those businessmen would be allowed to do their businesses who would completely follow the SOPs.

He said that the Sindh chief minister had constituted a committee comprising of Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and himself to formulate the SOPs for the business community.

He said that the committee after meeting with the members of the business community would finalize the SOPs for opening of their businesses.

The Minister said that the small businessmen would be allowed to resume their businesses if they just limit themselves to the home delivery and ensure the implementation of all the SOPs.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the chief minister was also of the opinion that the businesses could be resumed on rotation policy.

Explaining the rotation policy the Minister said that different week days would be fixed for various businesses.

He said that the days on which businesses related to garments, clothing or fabrics would be allowed to do business, all other related trades like tailors, embroidery etc would also be allowed to work the same days. Similarly the days for all the businesses related to the electronics trade would also be fixed, he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Chief Minister has also decided that besides talking to the concerned quarter regarding giving loan to the small businessmen on easy terms and conditions, the Sindh government would also facilitate them with regard to excise taxes and SRB taxes.

He said that any businessman found not following the SOPs would not be allowed to continue with his business.

Syed Nasir Hussin Shah said that the government was also devising SOPs for the health facilities that is hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in Sindh.

These health facilities would be allowed to function after the SOPs, the Minister added.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also met with the officer bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in this regard.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the CM told PMA that all those doctors who followed the devised SOPs could open their clinks.

He said that the Chief Minister also asked the members of PMA to submit their suggestion regarding the Tele Clinics.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister was of the opinion that all the useful suggestions for the initiation of Tele Clinics in the province would be supported.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus it was not possible for the Sindh government to allow the resumption of all the businesses at once. Gradually after the formulation of all the imperative standard operating procedures the business activities would resume in the province, he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that all the businesses related to essential commodities especially those manufacturing and delivering food items including meat, vegetables and dairy items were functioning right from day one of the lock down.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was no more possible for the people to do their businesses without adopting precautionary measures. The Sindh government was well aware of the sufferings of the business community due to the lockdown, he added.

He said that the decision of the lockdown was one of the difficult decisions taken by the Sindh government and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus lockdown was the only best possible option available.

The Minister expressed hope that with the cooperation of the people including the members of the business community soon the government would be successful in complete elimination of coronavirus pandemic.