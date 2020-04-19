Business activities to be restored in province under SOPs: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said the Sindh government dealt with the pandemic of coronavirus seriously from the day first and business activities would now be restored under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the Sindh government had great regard for the business community of the province and that is why they were also being exempted from excise and SRB tax to a certain extent, said a statement.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the business would be opened gradually after the SOPs were finalized.

He said that although still not every needy person had been served, but the Sindh government had given ration to millions of families at the government level and also at the individual level and with the help of welfare organizations, and till date the process was ongoing.

Representatives of all the political parties were also engaged in distribution of ration in their respective Constituencies, the provincial Minister said.