Business Activities To Continue During Lockdown Under SOPs : Nasir Shah

Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:12 AM

Business activities to continue during lockdown under SOPs : Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the extension of lockdown period in Sindh has been done in view of the situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the extension of lockdown period in Sindh has been done in view of the situation.

Nasir expressed these views in a statement issued from his residence on Thursday.

Nasir Shah said that we have conditionally allowed business and social activities under the guidelines laid down by the concerned quarters. Until this epidemic is completely eradicated from the country, we all need to be extremely careful, he added.

He said that in the coming days, it will be decided which departments will be fully operational but before that any kind of haste or rumor be avoided.

Nasir Hussain Shah clarified that public gatherings, including weddings in marriage halls, hoteling are banned in all provinces and action will be taken against the violators.

