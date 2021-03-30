UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Activities To End At 6pm, Friday Saturday To Be Off Days: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the business activities will be closed at 6 pm while complete shutdown will be observed on Friday and Saturday in Bahawalpur Division as per government's instructions.

He said that medical stores, bakeries, petrol pumps, type shops, vegetable shops and LPG shops will however be exempted from this restriction. He said that indoor and outdoor gatherings at marriage halls, marquees and event halls are strictly prohibited.

He further told that hotels cannot serve dine-in however, home delivery and take away services will be allowed. He said that cinemas, parks and shrines will remain closed till further orders. Festivals, social events and cultural shows are also being banned. There will be 50 per cent attendance of staff will be allowed at government and private offices. He said that all these restrictions will be effective immediately till April 11.

