UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Activities To Remain Open On Next Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:21 PM

Business activities to remain open on next Sunday

Business and trade activities will remain open on next Sunday from morning till 6 p.m. in Faisalabad while the traders will observe complete closure of their trade and business activities on Friday and Saturday instead on Saturday and Sunday in this district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Business and trade activities will remain open on next Sunday from morning till 6 p.m. in Faisalabad while the traders will observe complete closure of their trade and business activities on Friday and Saturday instead on Saturday and Sunday in this district.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Government of the Punjab has issued notification for closure of business and trade activities on Friday and Saturday in Faisalabad.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali had requested to the Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab that local traders and customers were demanding opening markets and bazaars on Sunday. Therefore, on request of district administration, Primary & Secondary Department examined the matter and accepted the request.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Punjab Muhammad Ali Sunday Market From Government P

Recent Stories

Farooq Haider seeks early solution of Kashmir conf ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Calls Violent Riots in Bristol Unacce ..

2 minutes ago

US Appoints Diplomat Ricardo Zuniga as Special Env ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli castigates Maryam for threatening instituti ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman RDA asks people to realize the importance ..

2 minutes ago

474 shopping malls, restaurants, schools sealed ov ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.