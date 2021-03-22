Business activities to remain open on next Sunday

Business and trade activities will remain open on next Sunday from morning till 6 p.m. in Faisalabad while the traders will observe complete closure of their trade and business activities on Friday and Saturday instead on Saturday and Sunday in this district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Business and trade activities will remain open on next Sunday from morning till 6 p.m. in Faisalabad while the traders will observe complete closure of their trade and business activities on Friday and Saturday instead on Saturday and Sunday in this district.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Government of the Punjab has issued notification for closure of business and trade activities on Friday and Saturday in Faisalabad.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali had requested to the Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab that local traders and customers were demanding opening markets and bazaars on Sunday. Therefore, on request of district administration, Primary & Secondary Department examined the matter and accepted the request.