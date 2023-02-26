Business Advisory Committee of Senate discusses austerity measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A special session of the business Advisory Committee of the Senate was convened by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday at the Parliament House to review and discuss austerity measures in wake of current financial situation of the country.

At the outset , Chairman Senate observed that hard decisions have to be taken to overcome challenges on the economic front, said a press release issued here.

He also sought recommendations from parliamentary heads of various political parties in the Senate and called for putting weight behind the government decisions to strictly implement the austerity plan in the best interest of the country.

The committee was also briefed about the steps taken for the celebration of the golden jubilee of the senate. He said that all out steps have been taken to celebrate it in a simple way. He informed that previous events and special sessions at four provincial assemblies were also planned and foreign dignitaries of friendly countries were extended invitations, however, keeping in view the current situation, all these measures have been reviewed.

The whole event will now take place in Islamabad and regrets would be extended to counterparts abroad.

He said that the Senate Secretariat is also working on a proposal to reduce the fuel limit for chairpersons of committees. Besides, no additional honorarium will be extended to employees of the senate during the current financial year, he said. There was also a proposal to impose a ban on foreign visits for three months. The chairman senate observed that all these steps will help reduce the burden on the national exchequer.

He said that Senate special session has already been summoned on 15, 16 and 17 March 2023. This will provide an ample chance to the senators to highlight the historical significance of the upper house, the Chairman Senate observed.

He further informed that former members of the senate have also been invited.

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar brushed aside the rumours about Pakistan's default. He said there are economic hardships and efficient steps have been taken to overcome them. He, however, said that it is a collective responsibility and the whole nation has to contribute. There is a need to avoid unnecessary expenditures. He said that his team is working day and night and soon will be able to rid the country out of the economic mess.

The chairman senate while expressing satisfaction on the steps taken by Ishaq Dar and his team expressed his well wishes for him. He expressed the hope that the country will soon overcome the challenge. He called for national support to the austerity drive. He agreed with the views of the Finance Minister.

The leader of the opposition Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim had earlier appreciated the steps taken by Chairman Senate. Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also called for exercising financial control. They said that Golden Jubilee is an important occasion and there is a need to celebrate it with simplicity due to financial situation of the country. Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that there is also a need to impose a cut on the perks and privileges of bureaucracy. Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also apprized the committee of their point of view.

A large number of members of the committee attended the meeting via video link which included Deputy chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar , Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Besides, Senators Shahadat Awan , Mushtaq Ahmed , Secretary Senate Qasim Samad Khan and Senior officers of the Senate attended the meeting.