Business Advisory Committee Reconstituted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:14 PM

A Business Advisory Committee of the Sindh Assembly has been reconstituted with Agha Siraj Khan Durani, Speaker of Provincial Assembly Sindh as its Chairman here on Monday

While Mukesh Kumar Chawla Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics, food and Parliamentary Affairs, Saeed Ghani Minister for Labour and Human Resources and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Minister for Local Government, Housing Town Planning and Public Health Engineering Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh Minister for Energy, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Minister for Mines & Mineral Development, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, Parliamentary Secretary of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, Bilal Ahmed MPA Parliamentary Party Leader PTI, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, MPA; Hassnain Ali Mirza, Parliamentary Party Leader GDA, Arsalan Taj Hussain, MPA and Muhammad Hussain Khan, MPA as its members as required under rule 202 (1) of rules of procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

