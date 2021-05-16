UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Award Ceremony To Be Held On June 4

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Business award ceremony to be held on June 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :President Business Council Pakistan UK Chapter Muhammad Khurshid Barlas on Sunday said that the launch of UK Pakistan Business Awards 2021 will be held on June 4 in Islamabad.

He said Federal Ministers, Foreign Diplomats in Pakistan, Internationally renowned personalities from UK, investors from overseas Pakistan and eminent personalities from the corporate sector will attend the award.

A high-level delegation led by Secretary General UK Pakistan Business Council is currently on a visit to Pakistan to hold the award ceremony and for this purpose besides various federal ministers meetings continued with senior government officials as well as prominent figures in the corporate sector who praised the UK-Pakistan Business Council's services for promoting trade cooperation between Pakistan and the UK and increasing Pakistan's exports and furthermore they have assured their full cooperation.

Khurshid Barlas said on the occasion that after the improvement in the situation of COVID, there is an urgent need to expand trade and business activities to create new business and employment opportunities and for this purpose UK Pakistan Business Council will play a key role.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Business Visit United Kingdom June Sunday From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

26 minutes ago

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

41 minutes ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

1 hour ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.