Business brings economic prosperity: Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Wednesday said business activity ensures economic prosperity in countries which help improve lives of the common man through employment opportunities.

In his interaction with the media men alongside his counterpart Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK, from Turkish province Konya at the LCCI here, he said the business ties between Paksitan and Turkey were improving due to more contacts between the businessmen and traders from both the countries.

He said the trade volume between the two brotherly countries was quite thin in the past.

Governor Konya Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK was accompanied by Secretary General Konya Metropolitan Municipal Authority MR Ercan Uslo, Chairman of CCI Konya MR Abdussettar Yarar, Director of Tourism and Culture Memis Kutukuc, Businessman Mustafa Ar, Executive Assistant Konya Adam Akus and other investors from Turkey during his visit of the LCCI.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Shiekh received the delegates at the LCCI.

Responding to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assured the Turkish and international business community of every facility and fool-proof security.

Sarwar said gates of the Governor's House were always open for Pakistani and International businessmen, adding that he was always available to address issues faced by foreign businesses and investors.

The governor Punjab hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mahathir Mohamed for raising voice against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces against hapless Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and stressed the need of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

Governor of Turkish province Konya Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed friendly relationship which were strengthening with every passing day and the aim of his visit was to bring closer people and investors from both countries.

Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK said Turkish investors had keen interest to invest in Pakistani SME sector, food processing, software technologies, adding that Pakistani and Turkish people did not lack the wealth of talent.

Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK said poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal was very popular in Turkey, adding, "Allama Iqbal is famous in Konya and all across Turkey and people in Pakistan love Jalal ul din Rumi." He said he had brought greetings with love from Turkey for Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Governor Konya said Turkey had made great development in Agriculture and Hydraulic works sectors and Pakistani traders could benefit from it.